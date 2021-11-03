Two of the nation's strongest running games meet when the No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 12th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 11 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Chanticleers are massive, 19.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 60.5 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 60.5 points four of seven times.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 60.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is six points lower than the two team's combined 66.5 points per game average.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 59.9, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 19.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Chanticleers rack up 44.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Eagles allow per outing (32.3).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.3 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 40.7 more yards per game (521.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (480.6).

Coastal Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 480.6 yards.

The Chanticleers have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Eagles average 3.6 more points per game (22.1) than the Chanticleers give up (18.5).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.5 points.

The Eagles collect 43.5 more yards per game (375.4) than the Chanticleers allow per contest (331.9).

In games that Georgia Southern amasses over 331.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (5).

Season Stats