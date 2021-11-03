The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) take the field to try to take home the Bronze Boot on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 40.5 points.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of Wyoming's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 45.9 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2021, 10.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 40.5-point total for this game is 6.9 points below the 47.4 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Rams score just two more points per game (23.9) than the Cowboys give up (21.9).

Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.9 points.

The Rams collect 83 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys allow per contest (320.8).

Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team amasses more than 320.8 yards.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 22 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Rams surrender.

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.4 points.

The Cowboys average only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams allow per outing (312.1).

When Wyoming picks up over 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Season Stats