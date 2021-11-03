The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) take a six-game winning streak into a matchup with the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 9.5 points. The over/under is 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has seven wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos surrender (17.1).

When Dallas puts up more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per matchup.

When Dallas amasses more than 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Denver's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Broncos rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).

Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Broncos collect 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys give up.

When Denver piles up over 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas has covered the spread every time, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.

This year, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total each time.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in four road games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average total in Broncos away games this season is 41.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.