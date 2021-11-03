Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas has seven wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos surrender (17.1).
- When Dallas puts up more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per matchup.
- When Dallas amasses more than 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (8).
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Denver's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Broncos rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
- Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
- The Broncos collect 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys give up.
- When Denver piles up over 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Dallas has covered the spread every time, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.
- This year, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total each time.
- This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- This year, in four road games, Denver has hit the over once.
- The average total in Broncos away games this season is 41.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
