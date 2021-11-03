Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of eight times.
- In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to average 48.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.4 points per game, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Pirates games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- In East Carolina's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Pirates rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls surrender (35.8).
- When East Carolina scores more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls give up per outing (382.8).
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 382.8 yards.
- This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Owls rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates give up (26.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 26.6 points.
- The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates give up per contest (425.1).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (18).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Temple
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.8
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
425.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.8
16
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
9