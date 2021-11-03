Oddsmakers heavily favor the East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is favored by 15.5 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 54.5.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of eight times.

In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to average 48.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.4 points per game, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Pirates games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

In East Carolina's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Pirates rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls surrender (35.8).

When East Carolina scores more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls give up per outing (382.8).

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 382.8 yards.

This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread twice this year.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Owls rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates give up (26.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 26.6 points.

The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates give up per contest (425.1).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (18).

