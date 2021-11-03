A pair of the nation's stingiest passing defenses meet when the Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 12 passing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Gators are double-digit, 18-point favorites. The total has been set at 53 points for this matchup.

Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in three of eight games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 53 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 1.1 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

In Florida's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 18 points or more.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Gators score 31 points per game, 6.5 more than the Gamecocks surrender per outing (24.5).

When Florida records more than 24.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Gators rack up 483.4 yards per game, 137.9 more yards than the 345.5 the Gamecocks give up per contest.

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piles up more than 345.5 yards.

This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 18 points or more (in two chances).

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This season the Gamecocks average just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators allow (22.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Gamecocks average 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators allow.

When South Carolina picks up more than 337.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).

Season Stats