Publish date:
Florida vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in three of eight games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 53 points in three of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.1 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.9 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- In Florida's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gators have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 18 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Gators score 31 points per game, 6.5 more than the Gamecocks surrender per outing (24.5).
- When Florida records more than 24.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Gators rack up 483.4 yards per game, 137.9 more yards than the 345.5 the Gamecocks give up per contest.
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piles up more than 345.5 yards.
- This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 18 points or more (in two chances).
- South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This season the Gamecocks average just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators allow (22.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.
- The Gamecocks average 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators allow.
- When South Carolina picks up more than 337.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|South Carolina
31
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
483.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
337.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.5
16
Giveaways
17
9
Takeaways
17