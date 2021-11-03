The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) are favored by 5 points when they host the Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in MWC action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Boise State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Boise State's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

Saturday's total is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.9 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 0.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Fresno State has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 35.0 points per game, 13.2 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (21.8).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Bulldogs average 480.2 yards per game, 76.1 more yards than the 404.1 the Broncos give up per outing.

In games that Fresno State amasses more than 404.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Broncos have forced 17.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Boise State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Broncos average 29.3 points per game, 8.5 more than the Bulldogs surrender (20.8).

When Boise State records more than 20.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos collect 24.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (346.8).

Boise State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 346.8 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats