The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 0-0 SEC) will put their second-ranked pass defense to the test against the Missouri Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 25 pass offense in the country, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 38 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 59.

Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have scored at least 59 points only two times this year.

Missouri's games have gone over 59 points in six of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 16.4 points more than the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.4, 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .

The 59-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bulldogs average just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers give up (36).

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 36 points.

The Bulldogs collect 420.6 yards per game, 54.9 fewer yards than the 475.5 the Tigers give up per outing.

When Georgia amasses over 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Missouri is winless against the spread.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up 34.8 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).

Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 6.6 points.

The Tigers average 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs give up (227.4).

In games that Missouri picks up more than 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats