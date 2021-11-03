Publish date:
Georgia vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have scored at least 59 points only two times this year.
- Missouri's games have gone over 59 points in six of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 16.4 points more than the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.4, 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
- The 59-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bulldogs average just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers give up (36).
- Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 36 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 420.6 yards per game, 54.9 fewer yards than the 475.5 the Tigers give up per outing.
- When Georgia amasses over 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Missouri is winless against the spread.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up 34.8 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).
- Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 6.6 points.
- The Tigers average 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs give up (227.4).
- In games that Missouri picks up more than 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Missouri
37.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.8
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36
420.6
Avg. Total Yards
454
227.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
475.5
10
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11