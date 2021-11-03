Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
BETTING
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.9 points per game, 6.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Houston is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Bulls allow per contest (31.9).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.9 points.
  • The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4), than the Bulls give up per matchup (464.3).
  • This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
  • South Florida has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Bulls have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 13 points or more.
  • South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Bulls rack up just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars surrender (19.8).
  • South Florida is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.
  • The Bulls average 355.8 yards per game, 67.4 more yards than the 288.4 the Cougars give up.
  • When South Florida amasses more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Bulls have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats

HoustonStatsSouth Florida

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.6

19.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.9

379.4

Avg. Total Yards

355.8

288.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

464.3

8

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

13