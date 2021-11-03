Publish date:
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.9 points per game, 6.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Bulls allow per contest (31.9).
- Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.9 points.
- The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4), than the Bulls give up per matchup (464.3).
- This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bulls have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 13 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Bulls rack up just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars surrender (19.8).
- South Florida is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulls average 355.8 yards per game, 67.4 more yards than the 288.4 the Cougars give up.
- When South Florida amasses more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|South Florida
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.6
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
355.8
288.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
464.3
8
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
13