The New York Jets (2-5) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the Indianapolis Colts (3-5). The total for this matchup has been set at 46.5 points.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.

In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Colts have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Colts rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets give up (29.4).

When Indianapolis records more than 29.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Colts rack up 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets give up per contest.

The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Jets stats and trends

So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Jets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

New York has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Jets average 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts surrender (22.9).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.9 points.

The Jets average 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts allow (352.4).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 352.4 yards.

This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Indianapolis has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.

This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

On the road, New York is winless against the spread and 0-4 overall.

New York has hit the over twice in four road games this season.

The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

