Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colts vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Colts have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Colts rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets give up (29.4).
- When Indianapolis records more than 29.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Colts rack up 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets give up per contest.
- The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Jets stats and trends
- So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Jets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- New York has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Jets average 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts surrender (22.9).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.9 points.
- The Jets average 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts allow (352.4).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 352.4 yards.
- This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).
Home and road insights
- Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
- At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Indianapolis has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.
- This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- On the road, New York is winless against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- New York has hit the over twice in four road games this season.
- The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
