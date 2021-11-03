The Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 12-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup against the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ryan Field. The over/under is 40.5 in this game.

Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Iowa's games this season have gone over 40.5 points three of eight times.

In 62.5% of Northwestern's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.

The 43.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.7, 4.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 7.0 points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Hawkeyes put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (27.1).

When Iowa records more than 27.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 129.0 fewer yards per game (291.5), than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 12 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats average just 2.9 more points per game (19.0) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.1 points.

The Wildcats rack up 339.0 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hawkeyes give up.

In games that Northwestern piles up more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats