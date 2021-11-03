Publish date:
Iowa vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa's games this season have gone over 40.5 points three of eight times.
- In 62.5% of Northwestern's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.
- The 43.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.7, 4.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 7.0 points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 5-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (27.1).
- When Iowa records more than 27.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 129.0 fewer yards per game (291.5), than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).
- This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 12 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats average just 2.9 more points per game (19.0) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.1 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 339.0 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
- In games that Northwestern piles up more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.0
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
291.5
Avg. Total Yards
339.0
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
420.5
12
Giveaways
12
20
Takeaways
12