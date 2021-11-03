Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points only two times this year.
- In 37.5% of Texas' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.5, is 11 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 10.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Iowa State has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Cyclones rack up 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Longhorns surrender.
- When Iowa State puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cyclones rack up 428.3 yards per game, only 5.6 fewer than the 433.9 the Longhorns allow per contest.
- In games that Iowa State piles up over 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Cyclones have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (13).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Texas' games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year the Longhorns rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones surrender (19.6).
- When Texas records more than 19.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones allow per contest (291).
- Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 291 yards.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Cyclones have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Texas
32.1
Avg. Points Scored
39.4
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
447.4
291
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.9
7
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
13