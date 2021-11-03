The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) will put their 23rd-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 10 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Cyclones are favored by 6.5 points in the contest. The total is 60.5 points for this game.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points only two times this year.

In 37.5% of Texas' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.5, is 11 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 10.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Iowa State has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cyclones rack up 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Longhorns surrender.

When Iowa State puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones rack up 428.3 yards per game, only 5.6 fewer than the 433.9 the Longhorns allow per contest.

In games that Iowa State piles up over 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (13).

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year the Longhorns rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones surrender (19.6).

When Texas records more than 19.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones allow per contest (291).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 291 yards.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Cyclones have forced (9).

Season Stats