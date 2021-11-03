Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Jonathan Taylor ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor's team-high 649 rushing yards (81.1 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 21 catches for 265 yards (33.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 121, or 57.1%, of his team's 212 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Taylor's 59 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Jets.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 18th in the league, allowing 115.1 yards per game.
  • The Jets have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Taylor rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Taylor also put up 52 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has piled up 48 carries for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

121

57.1%

649

6

37

74.0%

5.4

Nyheim Hines

35

16.5%

117

1

5

10.0%

3.3

Carson Wentz

25

11.8%

108

1

6

12.0%

4.3

Marlon Mack

28

13.2%

101

0

2

4.0%

3.6

