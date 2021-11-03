Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor's team-high 649 rushing yards (81.1 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 21 catches for 265 yards (33.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 121, or 57.1%, of his team's 212 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Taylor's 59 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Jets.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 18th in the league, allowing 115.1 yards per game.
- The Jets have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Taylor rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Taylor also put up 52 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Taylor has piled up 48 carries for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also caught seven passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
121
57.1%
649
6
37
74.0%
5.4
Nyheim Hines
35
16.5%
117
1
5
10.0%
3.3
Carson Wentz
25
11.8%
108
1
6
12.0%
4.3
Marlon Mack
28
13.2%
101
0
2
4.0%
3.6
