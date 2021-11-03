There will be player prop bets available for Jonathan Taylor ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor's team-high 649 rushing yards (81.1 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 21 catches for 265 yards (33.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 121, or 57.1%, of his team's 212 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Taylor's 59 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Jets.

In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 18th in the league, allowing 115.1 yards per game.

The Jets have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Taylor rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Taylor also put up 52 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Taylor has piled up 48 carries for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 121 57.1% 649 6 37 74.0% 5.4 Nyheim Hines 35 16.5% 117 1 5 10.0% 3.3 Carson Wentz 25 11.8% 108 1 6 12.0% 4.3 Marlon Mack 28 13.2% 101 0 2 4.0% 3.6

