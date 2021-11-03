The Green Bay Packers (7-1) will fight to keep their seven-game winning streak going as they are 1-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of 10 times.

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 50 points per game, 3.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.1 points more than the 48.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.6 PPG average total in Packers games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 1 point or more 10 times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Chiefs put up 26.0 points per game, 5.1 more than the Packers give up per matchup (20.9).

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Chiefs rack up 411.5 yards per game, 79.7 more yards than the 331.8 the Packers give up per matchup.

When Kansas City piles up more than 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Packers' takeaways (13).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Packers have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Packers score 3.5 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs allow (27.5).

When Green Bay puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers average 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs give up (391.5).

This season the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this season.

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-6) as 1-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in six home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 54.5 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (53.5).

This year on the road, Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.

Green Bay has hit the over once in five road games this season.

The average total in Packers away games this season is 48.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

