Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Kansas City's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of 10 times.
- Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50 points per game, 3.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.1 points more than the 48.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 48.6 PPG average total in Packers games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 1 point or more 10 times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Chiefs put up 26.0 points per game, 5.1 more than the Packers give up per matchup (20.9).
- Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Chiefs rack up 411.5 yards per game, 79.7 more yards than the 331.8 the Packers give up per matchup.
- When Kansas City piles up more than 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Packers' takeaways (13).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Packers.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Packers have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Packers score 3.5 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs allow (27.5).
- When Green Bay puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Packers average 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs give up (391.5).
- This season the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this season.
- The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-6) as 1-point favorites or more at home.
- This season, in six home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 54.5 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (53.5).
- This year on the road, Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.
- Green Bay has hit the over once in five road games this season.
- The average total in Packers away games this season is 48.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.