The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) hit the field with the Governor's Cup up for grabs on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored by 24 points in the game. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points just once this year.

In 71.4% of Kansas' games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 13.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.3 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .

The 56.5-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 27.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per outing (43.8).

The Wildcats rack up 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6), than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (480.1).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 24 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year the Jayhawks rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats give up (23.0).

The Jayhawks rack up 310.4 yards per game, 38.2 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Wildcats give up.

When Kansas piles up over 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 10 takeaways .

