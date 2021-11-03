The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC), who have college football's 17th-ranked running game, take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) and their eighth-ranked rushing attack on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Golden Flashes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 68.5.

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 68.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 9.6 points higher than the combined 58.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 64.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 65.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than Wednesday's total.

The 68.5 over/under in this game is 14.4 points higher than the 54.1 average total in Huskies games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Golden Flashes average 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per matchup the Huskies allow.

Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.5 points.

The Golden Flashes average 30.1 more yards per game (450.5) than the Huskies allow per matchup (420.4).

In games that Kent State amasses more than 420.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 5-2-1 this season.

The Huskies are 3-1-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Northern Illinois has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Huskies rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (33.4).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 33.4 points.

The Huskies collect 79.6 fewer yards per game (394.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (474.4).

In games that Northern Illinois totals over 474.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Huskies have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (19).

Season Stats