Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only twice this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 56.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 64.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 6.7 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wildcats average just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers surrender (26.5).
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 364.9 yards per game, 28.9 fewer yards than the 393.8 the Volunteers allow per outing.
- Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 393.8 yards.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Volunteers have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Volunteers score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 more than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
- Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats give up (335.5).
- When Tennessee churns out more than 335.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year the Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Tennessee
27
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
364.9
Avg. Total Yards
457.1
335.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
10