The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will host the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 13th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Volunteers are only 1-point underdogs. The point total is set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only twice this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 56.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 64.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 6.7 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wildcats average just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers surrender (26.5).

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Wildcats rack up 364.9 yards per game, 28.9 fewer yards than the 393.8 the Volunteers allow per outing.

Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 393.8 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Volunteers have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Volunteers score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 more than the Wildcats allow (20.8).

Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Volunteers rack up 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats give up (335.5).

When Tennessee churns out more than 335.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats