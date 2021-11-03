The New York Giants (2-6) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The over/under is 46.5 for the game.

Odds for Raiders vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of seven times.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.6, 1.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Raiders average just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants give up (25.0).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants allow per contest.

When Las Vegas totals over 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Giants have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.

New York's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Giants average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders give up (23.7).

When New York scores more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders allow per contest (354.0).

When New York churns out more than 354.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Giants are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in four home games, New York has not hit the over.

This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Las Vegas is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three road games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over once.

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 47.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

