Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Raiders vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas' games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of seven times.
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.6, 1.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
- The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Raiders average just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants give up (25.0).
- When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Raiders collect 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants allow per contest.
- When Las Vegas totals over 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).
Giants stats and trends
- New York is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Giants have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.
- New York's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Giants average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders give up (23.7).
- When New York scores more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Giants collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders allow per contest (354.0).
- When New York churns out more than 354.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Giants are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, in four home games, New York has not hit the over.
- This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
- Las Vegas is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- In three road games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 47.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
