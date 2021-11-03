The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) are just 2-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 50 points in five of eight chances this season.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 50 points per game, which is the same threshold as Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.8 points above the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Chargers have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Chargers average just 0.7 more points per game (24.6) than the Eagles allow (23.9).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.9 points.

The Chargers collect 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles give up per outing (342.8).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 342.8 yards.

The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Eagles collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers give up per outing (362.6).

In games that Philadelphia piles up more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.

Philadelphia has hit the over once in three home games this year.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (50).

Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This season, in three away games, Los Angeles has not hit the over once.

This season, Chargers away games average 50.2 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.