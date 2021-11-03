Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.
- Philadelphia's games have gone over 50 points in five of eight chances this season.
- This season, the two teams have combined to average 50 points per game, which is the same threshold as Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.8 points above the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chargers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Chargers have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Chargers average just 0.7 more points per game (24.6) than the Eagles allow (23.9).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.9 points.
- The Chargers collect 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles give up per outing (342.8).
- Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 342.8 yards.
- The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Eagles have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Eagles rack up just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
- Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Eagles collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers give up per outing (362.6).
- In games that Philadelphia piles up more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).
Home and road insights
- Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.
- Philadelphia has hit the over once in three home games this year.
- The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (50).
- Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- This season, in three away games, Los Angeles has not hit the over once.
- This season, Chargers away games average 50.2 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (50).
