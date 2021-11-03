Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- In 50% of Tennessee's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 5.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.4, 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.
- The 53.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points above the 51.3 average total in Titans games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Rams have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Rams put up 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans surrender per contest (24.4).
- Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.
- Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 368.1 yards.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Titans have takeaways (11).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Titans rack up 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams surrender (21.0).
- Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Titans collect 377.1 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 367.5 the Rams allow.
- In games that Tennessee totals over 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this year.
- At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2).
- In three of five games at home this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.
- The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
- This season on the road, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, in four road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.
- The average total in Titans away games this season is 49.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
