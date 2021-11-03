A pair of streaking teams meet when the Los Angeles Rams (7-1), winners of four straight, play the Tennessee Titans (6-2), who are on a four-game winning streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Tennessee is a 7.5-point underdog in the matchup. The contest has a point total set at 53.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

In 50% of Tennessee's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 5.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.4, 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points above the 51.3 average total in Titans games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Rams put up 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans surrender per contest (24.4).

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 368.1 yards.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Titans have takeaways (11).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Titans rack up 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams surrender (21.0).

Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Titans collect 377.1 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 367.5 the Rams allow.

In games that Tennessee totals over 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this year.

At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2).

In three of five games at home this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.

The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

This season on the road, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, in four road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.

The average total in Titans away games this season is 49.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

