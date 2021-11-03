Skip to main content
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 22nd-ranked running game, play the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 15th-ranked rushing attack on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavy, 12-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 54.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in four of eight games this season.
  • In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 54.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.9, is 1.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Louisiana has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Louisiana's games this year have hit the over one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns average 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per contest the Panthers give up.
  • When Louisiana puts up more than 30.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per contest.
  • When Louisiana picks up more than 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.
  • Georgia State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 12 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Georgia State has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers average 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).
  • Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
  • The Panthers average 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
  • Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 360.0 yards.
  • The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

LouisianaStatsGeorgia State

32.0

Avg. Points Scored

23.9

19.3

Avg. Points Allowed

30.1

425.1

Avg. Total Yards

387.1

360.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422.9

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

10