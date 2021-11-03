Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 54.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.9, is 1.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Thursday's total.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per contest the Panthers give up.
- When Louisiana puts up more than 30.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per contest.
- When Louisiana picks up more than 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 12 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Georgia State has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Panthers average 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).
- Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Panthers average 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 360.0 yards.
- The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Georgia State
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.1
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
387.1
360.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.9
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
10