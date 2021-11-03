The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 22nd-ranked running game, play the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 15th-ranked rushing attack on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavy, 12-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 54.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in four of eight games this season.

In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 54.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.9, is 1.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Thursday's total.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per contest the Panthers give up.

When Louisiana puts up more than 30.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per contest.

When Louisiana picks up more than 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 12 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Georgia State has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Panthers average 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 360.0 yards.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats