Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of eight times.
- Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.2 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- So far this season, the Thundering Herd have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd rack up 37.0 points per game, 15.5 more than the Owls surrender per matchup (21.5).
- Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503.0) than the Owls give up per contest (380.6).
- Marshall is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 380.6 yards.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Owls rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.8).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (378.9).
- In games that Florida Atlantic churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This season the Owls have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
37.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
503.0
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
380.6
19
Giveaways
11
15
Takeaways
13