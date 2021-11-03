The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 1.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 57.5.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Marshall's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of eight times.

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.2 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

So far this season, the Thundering Herd have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd rack up 37.0 points per game, 15.5 more than the Owls surrender per matchup (21.5).

Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503.0) than the Owls give up per contest (380.6).

Marshall is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 380.6 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Owls rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.8).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (378.9).

In games that Florida Atlantic churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Owls have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (15).

Season Stats