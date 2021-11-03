Publish date:
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points in three of eight games this season.
- In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.
- Sunday's over/under is 13.8 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 13.2 points under the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Dolphins average 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans give up (30.1).
- The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans give up per matchup (401.4).
- Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out more than 401.4 yards.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).
Texans stats and trends
- In Houston's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Texans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and are 3-4 ATS in those games.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Texans score 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins give up (29.1).
- The Texans average 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins allow.
- The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Miami has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- This year, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.
- This season, Dolphins home games average 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).
- Away from home, Houston has only one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
- This year, in four road games, Houston has hit the over once.
- This season, Texans away games average 46.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
