The Miami Dolphins (1-7), losers of seven games in a row, play the Houston Texans (1-7), who are on a seven-game losing streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is a 6.5-point favorite in the game. A total of 46 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points in three of eight games this season.

In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.

Sunday's over/under is 13.8 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points under the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins average 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans give up (30.1).

The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans give up per matchup (401.4).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out more than 401.4 yards.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Texans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Texans score 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins give up (29.1).

The Texans average 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Miami has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

This year, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins home games average 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

Away from home, Houston has only one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

This year, in four road games, Houston has hit the over once.

This season, Texans away games average 46.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

