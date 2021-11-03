Publish date:
Miami vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of eight times.
- In 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 63.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 59 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.9, 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hurricanes average 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (28.5).
- Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.
- The Hurricanes rack up only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (427.8).
- When Miami churns out more than 427.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets average 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes surrender.
- Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 419 yards per game, just 4.2 more than the 414.8 the Hurricanes allow.
- In games that Georgia Tech totals over 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.5
440.4
Avg. Total Yards
419
414.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.8
11
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
9