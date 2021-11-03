The Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 63.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of eight times.

In 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 63.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 59 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.9, 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .

The 58.3 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Hurricanes average 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (28.5).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.

The Hurricanes rack up only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (427.8).

When Miami churns out more than 427.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this season.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes surrender.

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 419 yards per game, just 4.2 more than the 414.8 the Hurricanes allow.

In games that Georgia Tech totals over 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats