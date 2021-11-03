There will be player prop bet markets available for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take on the New York Jets (2-5) in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 594 receiving yards (74.3 per game) lead the Colts. He has 45 receptions on 65 targets with four touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

Pittman (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Pittman had 26 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jets, 41.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (67.5).

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jets.

The Jets are allowing 293.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Pittman reeled in 10 passes for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 15 times.

Over his last three games, Pittman has caught 16 passes on 22 targets for 226 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 75.3 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1% Mo Alie-Cox 25 9.1% 13 177 4 4 12.5%

