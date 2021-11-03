Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take on the New York Jets (2-5) in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's 594 receiving yards (74.3 per game) lead the Colts. He has 45 receptions on 65 targets with four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • Pittman (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 56.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Pittman had 26 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jets, 41.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (67.5).
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jets.
  • The Jets are allowing 293.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Pittman reeled in 10 passes for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 15 times.
  • Over his last three games, Pittman has caught 16 passes on 22 targets for 226 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 75.3 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

65

23.6%

45

594

4

9

28.1%

Jonathan Taylor

25

9.1%

21

265

1

1

3.1%

Zach Pascal

43

15.6%

26

261

3

9

28.1%

Mo Alie-Cox

25

9.1%

13

177

4

4

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive