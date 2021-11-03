Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of eight games this season.
- Purdue's games have yet to go over 54 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is 3.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 16.4 points greater than the 37.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53 points per game, one fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Spartans have an ATS record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Spartans rack up 34.6 points per game, 17.5 more than the Boilermakers allow per outing (17.1).
- Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.1 points.
- The Spartans rack up 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (313.8).
- When Michigan State piles up more than 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Boilermakers score 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans allow.
- Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans give up (424.4).
- When Purdue piles up over 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Purdue
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
17.1
445
Avg. Total Yards
386.6
424.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313.8
9
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12