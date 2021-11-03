Oddsmakers give the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 3 points. The contest has an over/under of 54 points.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of eight games this season.

Purdue's games have yet to go over 54 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is 3.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 16.4 points greater than the 37.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53 points per game, one fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54 over/under in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Spartans have an ATS record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Spartans rack up 34.6 points per game, 17.5 more than the Boilermakers allow per outing (17.1).

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.1 points.

The Spartans rack up 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (313.8).

When Michigan State piles up more than 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Boilermakers score 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans allow.

Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans give up (424.4).

When Purdue piles up over 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats