Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Indiana's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.8, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The 52.7 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 19.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines rack up 37.1 points per game, 5.5 more than the Hoosiers surrender per matchup (31.6).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
- The Wolverines average 77.0 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (379.5).
- When Michigan churns out over 379.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year the Hoosiers average 4.9 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolverines surrender (17.1).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.
- The Hoosiers collect 326.8 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 311.0 the Wolverines give up.
- In games that Indiana picks up more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats
