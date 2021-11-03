Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 19.5 points. The game has a 51-point over/under.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in five of eight games this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Indiana's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.8, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • The 52.7 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Michigan is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 19.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines rack up 37.1 points per game, 5.5 more than the Hoosiers surrender per matchup (31.6).
  • Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
  • The Wolverines average 77.0 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (379.5).
  • When Michigan churns out over 379.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
  • Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Indiana's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year the Hoosiers average 4.9 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolverines surrender (17.1).
  • Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.
  • The Hoosiers collect 326.8 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 311.0 the Wolverines give up.
  • In games that Indiana picks up more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats

MichiganStatsIndiana

37.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.0

17.1

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

456.5

Avg. Total Yards

326.8

311.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.5

6

Giveaways

12

12

Takeaways

8