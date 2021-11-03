Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Mike White Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Mike White has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees White's New York Jets (2-5) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mike White Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, White has put up 607 passing yards (86.7 yards per game) while going 57-for-77 (74% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also adds -1 rushing yards (-0.1 ypg) on five carries.
  • The Jets have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • White has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • White averaged zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts, 260.5 yards less than his over/under for Thursday.
  • White has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.
  • The 257.4 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, White went 37-for-45 (82.2 percent) for 405 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • White has thrown for 607 yards while completing 74% of his passes (57-of-77), with four touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (202.3 per game).

White's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

42

16.0%

24

349

4

4

17.4%

Michael Carter

37

14.1%

26

226

0

1

4.3%

Jamison Crowder

30

11.5%

23

203

1

6

26.1%

