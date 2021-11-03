Publish date:
Mike White Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis
Mike White Prop Bet Odds
Mike White Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, White has put up 607 passing yards (86.7 yards per game) while going 57-for-77 (74% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also adds -1 rushing yards (-0.1 ypg) on five carries.
- The Jets have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
- White has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- White averaged zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts, 260.5 yards less than his over/under for Thursday.
- White has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.
- The 257.4 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, White went 37-for-45 (82.2 percent) for 405 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- White has thrown for 607 yards while completing 74% of his passes (57-of-77), with four touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (202.3 per game).
White's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
42
16.0%
24
349
4
4
17.4%
Michael Carter
37
14.1%
26
226
0
1
4.3%
Jamison Crowder
30
11.5%
23
203
1
6
26.1%
