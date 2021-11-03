Mike White has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees White's New York Jets (2-5) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mike White Prop Bet Odds

Mike White Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, White has put up 607 passing yards (86.7 yards per game) while going 57-for-77 (74% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also adds -1 rushing yards (-0.1 ypg) on five carries.

The Jets have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

White has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

White averaged zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts, 260.5 yards less than his over/under for Thursday.

White has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.

The 257.4 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, White went 37-for-45 (82.2 percent) for 405 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

White has thrown for 607 yards while completing 74% of his passes (57-of-77), with four touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (202.3 per game).

White's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 42 16.0% 24 349 4 4 17.4% Michael Carter 37 14.1% 26 226 0 1 4.3% Jamison Crowder 30 11.5% 23 203 1 6 26.1%

