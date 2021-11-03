Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in five of eight games this season.
- In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 44.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 2.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Golden Gophers score 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).
- Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 31.1 fewer yards per game (370.0), than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (401.1).
- When Minnesota churns out more than 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Fighting Illini won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this season have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- This season the Fighting Illini put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.9).
- Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 18.9 points.
- The Fighting Illini average only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (303.1).
- In games that Illinois piles up more than 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Illinois
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
370.0
Avg. Total Yards
320.9
303.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.1
8
Giveaways
9
11
Takeaways
12