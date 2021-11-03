Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The over/under is 44.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 2.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Minnesota has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Gophers have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Golden Gophers score 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).
  • Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.
  • The Golden Gophers collect 31.1 fewer yards per game (370.0), than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (401.1).
  • When Minnesota churns out more than 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
  • Illinois is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Fighting Illini won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
  • Illinois' games this season have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • This season the Fighting Illini put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.9).
  • Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 18.9 points.
  • The Fighting Illini average only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (303.1).
  • In games that Illinois piles up more than 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

MinnesotaStatsIllinois

28.4

Avg. Points Scored

17.6

18.9

Avg. Points Allowed

23.3

370.0

Avg. Total Yards

320.9

303.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

401.1

8

Giveaways

9

11

Takeaways

12