November 3, 2021
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Before Mo Alie-Cox hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take the field against the New York Jets (2-5) in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox has also contributed with 13 receptions for 177 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 22.1 yards per game.
  • Alie-Cox has been the target of 25 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two matchups against the Jets, Alie-Cox's 42 receiving yards average is 19.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (22.5).
  • Alie-Cox has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Alie-Cox will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.7 yards allowed per game).
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Alie-Cox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Titans.
  • In his last three games, Alie-Cox has caught four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 17.7 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

25

9.1%

13

177

4

4

12.5%

Michael Pittman Jr.

65

23.6%

45

594

4

9

28.1%

Jonathan Taylor

25

9.1%

21

265

1

1

3.1%

Zach Pascal

43

15.6%

26

261

3

9

28.1%

