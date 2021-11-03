Publish date:
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox has also contributed with 13 receptions for 177 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 22.1 yards per game.
- Alie-Cox has been the target of 25 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
- Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two matchups against the Jets, Alie-Cox's 42 receiving yards average is 19.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (22.5).
- Alie-Cox has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Alie-Cox will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.7 yards allowed per game).
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Alie-Cox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Titans.
- In his last three games, Alie-Cox has caught four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 17.7 yards per game.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mo Alie-Cox
25
9.1%
13
177
4
4
12.5%
Michael Pittman Jr.
65
23.6%
45
594
4
9
28.1%
Jonathan Taylor
25
9.1%
21
265
1
1
3.1%
Zach Pascal
43
15.6%
26
261
3
9
28.1%
