Before Mo Alie-Cox hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take the field against the New York Jets (2-5) in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox has also contributed with 13 receptions for 177 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 22.1 yards per game.

Alie-Cox has been the target of 25 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In his two matchups against the Jets, Alie-Cox's 42 receiving yards average is 19.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (22.5).

Alie-Cox has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Alie-Cox will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.7 yards allowed per game).

With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Alie-Cox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Titans.

In his last three games, Alie-Cox has caught four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 17.7 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 25 9.1% 13 177 4 4 12.5% Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1%

