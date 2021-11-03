The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 16th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 21 rushing attack, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Wolf Pack are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 56.5 points for the game.

Odds for NC State vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56.5 points only two times this season.

Florida State's games have gone over 56.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 4.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Seminoles games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Wolf Pack average 4.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Seminoles allow (26.9).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.9 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 416.5 yards per game, 29.1 more yards than the 387.4 the Seminoles allow per matchup.

In games that NC State picks up more than 387.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, six fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (12).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Seminoles average 13.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.3).

Florida State is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Seminoles collect 391.9 yards per game, 64.1 more yards than the 327.8 the Wolf Pack give up.

When Florida State amasses more than 327.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (9).

Season Stats