Oddsmakers heavily favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by 10 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 54.5 points.

Odds for Nevada vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of eight games this season.

San Jose State's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 58.5, 4.0 points more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 51.3 average total in Spartans games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 6-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 10-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The Wolf Pack score 37.6 points per game, 15.0 more than the Spartans surrender per outing (22.6).

When Nevada records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 101.9 more yards per game (456.6) than the Spartans allow per outing (354.7).

In games that Nevada churns out more than 354.7 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Spartans have forced (7).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10 points or more.

San Jose State has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Spartans average 21.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.4).

When San Jose State records more than 24.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 351.1 yards per game, 26.4 fewer yards than the 377.5 the Wolf Pack allow.

San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 377.5 yards.

This year the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 16 turnovers.

