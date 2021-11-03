Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 40.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.4 points per game, 5.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 40.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Patriots games this season is 45.3, 4.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 40.5.
- The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Patriots have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- New England's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Patriots average 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers allow (19.9).
- New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.9 points.
- The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per contest (295.6).
- When New England piles up more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Panthers score just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots surrender (20.5).
- Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Panthers collect 328.5 yards per game, 24.4 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Patriots give up.
- In games that Carolina amasses over 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Patriots have forced 12 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
- Carolina has hit the over once in four home games this year.
- This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
- In away games, New England has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.
- New England has hit the over twice in three away games this season.
- This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
