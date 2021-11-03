The Carolina Panthers (4-4) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the New England Patriots (4-4). This matchup has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 40.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.4 points per game, 5.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 40.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 45.3, 4.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 40.5.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Patriots have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

New England's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Patriots average 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers allow (19.9).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per contest (295.6).

When New England piles up more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Panthers score just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots surrender (20.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Panthers collect 328.5 yards per game, 24.4 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Patriots give up.

In games that Carolina amasses over 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Patriots have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

Carolina has hit the over once in four home games this year.

This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

In away games, New England has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.

New England has hit the over twice in three away games this season.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

