The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Dreamstyle Stadium. UNLV is a 2-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 45.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico and its opponents have combined for 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

In 85.7% of UNLV's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.6, is 11.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 16.5 points lower than the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Lobos games this season is 47.5, 2.5 points above Saturday's total of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread one time this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Lobos score 22.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Rebels give up (36.0).

The Lobos collect 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3), than the Rebels allow per outing (447.0).

This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 2 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

UNLV's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Rebels average 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos give up (25.5).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.5 points.

The Rebels collect 52.8 fewer yards per game (295.8) than the Lobos allow (348.6).

When UNLV picks up over 348.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (9).

Season Stats