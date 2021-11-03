Publish date:
New Mexico vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- New Mexico and its opponents have combined for 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- In 85.7% of UNLV's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.6, is 11.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 16.5 points lower than the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Lobos games this season is 47.5, 2.5 points above Saturday's total of 45.
- The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Lobos score 22.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Rebels give up (36.0).
- The Lobos collect 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3), than the Rebels allow per outing (447.0).
- This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 2 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
- UNLV's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Rebels average 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos give up (25.5).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Rebels collect 52.8 fewer yards per game (295.8) than the Lobos allow (348.6).
- When UNLV picks up over 348.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (9).
Season Stats
|New Mexico
|Stats
|UNLV
14.0
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
254.3
Avg. Total Yards
295.8
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.0
12
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
10