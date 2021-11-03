Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The game has a point total of 41.5.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.7 points under the 46.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 6.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
  • In New Orleans' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.
  • New Orleans has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Saints score just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons give up (27.9).
  • New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.9 points.
  • The Saints rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per contest (358.3).
  • When New Orleans totals more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.
  • Thus far this year Atlanta has two wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints give up.
  • Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints allow.
  • When Atlanta churns out more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • At home, as 6-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).
  • New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this year.
  • Saints home games this season average 46.7 total points, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • In away games, Atlanta has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three road games this season.
  • The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

