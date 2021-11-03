The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The game has a point total of 41.5.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points under the 46.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 6.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

New Orleans has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Saints score just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons give up (27.9).

New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.9 points.

The Saints rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per contest (358.3).

When New Orleans totals more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.

Falcons stats and trends

Thus far this year Atlanta has two wins against the spread.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints give up.

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons rack up 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints allow.

When Atlanta churns out more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, as 6-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).

New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this year.

Saints home games this season average 46.7 total points, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

In away games, Atlanta has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three road games this season.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

