The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are just 2.5-point favorites at home at Kenan Memorial Stadium against the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered passing attacks, with the Tar Heels 24th in passing yards per game, and the Demon Deacons 14th. A 76-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 76 points four of eight times.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 76 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 79.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 21.3 points above the 54.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 13.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-5-0 this season.

The Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Tar Heels score 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (23.9).

North Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.9 points.

The Tar Heels collect 482.9 yards per game, 60.8 more yards than the 422.1 the Demon Deacons allow per outing.

When North Carolina picks up over 422.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (17).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Wake Forest has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons put up 43.4 points per game, 12.6 more than the Tar Heels allow (30.8).

Wake Forest is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team scores more than 30.8 points.

The Demon Deacons average 98.5 more yards per game (495.5) than the Tar Heels give up per outing (397.0).

In games that Wake Forest amasses over 397.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (10).

Season Stats