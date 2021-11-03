C-USA rivals meet when the North Texas Mean Green (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. North Texas is favored by 4.5 points. The total has been set at 48 points for this matchup.

Odds for North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

North Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 10.5 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.9 points per game, 14.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mean Green games this season is 64.2, 16.2 points above Saturday's total of 48.

The 48-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

In North Texas' eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Mean Green rack up 23.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (29.3).

When North Texas puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mean Green collect 64.4 more yards per game (407.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (342.9).

North Texas is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 342.9 yards.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (11).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in eight games this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).

The Golden Eagles put up 20 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Mean Green give up (33.6).

The Golden Eagles rack up 159.6 fewer yards per game (254.9) than the Mean Green give up per contest (414.5).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats