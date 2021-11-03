Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
- Navy's games have gone over 47 points in six of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- In Notre Dame's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Fighting Irish average just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen allow (30).
- When Notre Dame scores more than 30 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish collect 389.1 yards per game, 41.2 more yards than the 347.9 the Midshipmen give up per contest.
- In games that Notre Dame totals over 347.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Midshipmen won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- Navy's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish allow (24.5).
- The Midshipmen average 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 394.5 yards.
- The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Navy
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
18.1
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30
389.1
Avg. Total Yards
283
394.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347.9
11
Giveaways
7
17
Takeaways
11