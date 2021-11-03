The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) are heavy 20.5-point underdogs on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1). The over/under is 47 in this game.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.

Navy's games have gone over 47 points in six of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Fighting Irish average just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen allow (30).

When Notre Dame scores more than 30 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish collect 389.1 yards per game, 41.2 more yards than the 347.9 the Midshipmen give up per contest.

In games that Notre Dame totals over 347.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Midshipmen won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Navy's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish allow (24.5).

The Midshipmen average 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish give up.

Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 394.5 yards.

The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

