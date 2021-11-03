Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Nebraska has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39.6 points per game, 24.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 10.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-3-0 this season.
- The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 15 points or more so far this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Buckeyes average 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.3).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (348.4).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 348.4 yards.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This year, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Cornhuskers rack up 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes allow (19.3).
- Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 114 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).
- Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team totals over 355.9 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Nebraska
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.3
547.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.9
355.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.4
6
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
10