Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 15 points. An over/under of 64.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Nebraska has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.6 points per game, 24.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 10.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-3-0 this season.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 15 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Buckeyes average 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.3).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Buckeyes collect 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (348.4).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 348.4 yards.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes allow (19.3).

Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 114 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).

Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team totals over 355.9 yards.

The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats