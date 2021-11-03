The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 3-point favorites when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. An over/under of 49 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 49 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 10 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.3 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.1 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Cowboys rack up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers give up (22.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.

The Cowboys rack up 396.1 yards per game, 31 more yards than the 365.1 the Mountaineers allow per contest.

When Oklahoma State totals over 365.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

West Virginia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers rack up 29.6 points per game, 11.6 more than the Cowboys allow (18).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 18 points.

The Mountaineers average 108.4 more yards per game (403.4) than the Cowboys give up (295).

In games that West Virginia totals more than 295 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Cowboys' takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats