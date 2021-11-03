The Florida International Panthers (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.5 for the game.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of eight times.

So far this season, 71.4% of Florida International's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

Saturday's total is 5.1 points higher than the combined 46.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.6 points per game, 15.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Monarchs games this season is 56.5, five points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 59.9 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 8.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Monarchs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Monarchs put up 23.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer than the Panthers surrender per contest (36.6).

The Monarchs rack up 353.9 yards per game, 130.9 fewer yards than the 484.8 the Panthers give up per contest.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 11 more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida International has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 23.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Monarchs surrender (30).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 30 points.

The Panthers rack up 43.1 more yards per game (397.6) than the Monarchs give up per outing (354.5).

In games that Florida International totals more than 354.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats