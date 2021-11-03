Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Liberty's games have gone over 67.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is nine points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 21.1 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 74.2, 6.7 points above Saturday's total of 67.5.
- The 67.5 total in this game is 11.2 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Rebels average 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).
- Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
- The Rebels collect 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames give up per contest (300).
- In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 300 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Flames rack up 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).
- When Liberty scores more than 28.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Flames rack up 445.3 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 429.6 the Rebels allow.
- When Liberty amasses more than 429.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Flames have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 14 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Liberty
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
531.5
Avg. Total Yards
445.3
429.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300
6
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10