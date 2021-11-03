The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2), who have college football's 12th-ranked scoring offense, meet the Liberty Flames (7-2) and their 16th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Rebels are 9.5-point favorites. The total is 67.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Liberty's games have gone over 67.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is nine points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 21.1 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 74.2, 6.7 points above Saturday's total of 67.5.

The 67.5 total in this game is 11.2 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Rebels average 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).

Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Rebels collect 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames give up per contest (300).

In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 300 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Flames rack up 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).

When Liberty scores more than 28.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Flames rack up 445.3 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 429.6 the Rebels allow.

When Liberty amasses more than 429.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Flames have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats