Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2), who have college football's 12th-ranked scoring offense, meet the Liberty Flames (7-2) and their 16th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Rebels are 9.5-point favorites. The total is 67.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Liberty's games have gone over 67.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is nine points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 21.1 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Rebels games this season is 74.2, 6.7 points above Saturday's total of 67.5.
  • The 67.5 total in this game is 11.2 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.
  • Ole Miss is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Rebels average 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).
  • Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
  • The Rebels collect 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames give up per contest (300).
  • In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 300 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
  • In Liberty's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Flames rack up 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).
  • When Liberty scores more than 28.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Flames rack up 445.3 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 429.6 the Rebels allow.
  • When Liberty amasses more than 429.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Flames have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 14 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ole MissStatsLiberty

39.1

Avg. Points Scored

37.4

28.6

Avg. Points Allowed

17.8

531.5

Avg. Total Yards

445.3

429.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

300

6

Giveaways

10

14

Takeaways

10