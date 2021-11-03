Skip to main content
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) bring the 23rd-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 18 scoring defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are 7-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 51 points.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 58.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Oregon has covered the spread two times this season.
  • The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more in six chances.
  • Oregon has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ducks put up 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies give up (18.9).
  • When Oregon scores more than 18.9 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per outing (324.9).
  • In games that Oregon churns out over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
  • Thus far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • This season the Huskies rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Ducks surrender (23.3).
  • When Washington scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Huskies rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow per outing (392.5).
  • This season the Huskies have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Season Stats

OregonStatsWashington

36.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.8

23.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.9

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

352.9

392.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

324.9

8

Giveaways

12

16

Takeaways

13