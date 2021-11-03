Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 58.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more in six chances.
- Oregon has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Ducks put up 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies give up (18.9).
- When Oregon scores more than 18.9 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per outing (324.9).
- In games that Oregon churns out over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
Washington Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- This season the Huskies rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Ducks surrender (23.3).
- When Washington scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Huskies rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow per outing (392.5).
- This season the Huskies have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.9
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
352.9
392.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.9
8
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13