Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 54 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.9 points above the 51.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Beavers games this season feature an average total of 60.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 6.1 points higher than the 47.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Beavers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Beavers rack up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (24.6).
- When Oregon State records more than 24.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Beavers average 36.5 more yards per game (437) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (400.5).
- When Oregon State piles up over 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Buffaloes rack up 16.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Beavers give up (26.5).
- When Colorado scores more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes average 156.4 fewer yards per game (251) than the Beavers allow (407.4).
- This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
16.9
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
437
Avg. Total Yards
251
407.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.5
13
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
6