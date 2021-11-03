The Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field. The game has a point total set at 54.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of eight games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 54 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.9 points above the 51.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Beavers games this season feature an average total of 60.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 over/under in this game is 6.1 points higher than the 47.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Beavers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Beavers rack up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (24.6).

When Oregon State records more than 24.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Beavers average 36.5 more yards per game (437) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (400.5).

When Oregon State piles up over 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Buffaloes rack up 16.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Beavers give up (26.5).

When Colorado scores more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buffaloes average 156.4 fewer yards per game (251) than the Beavers allow (407.4).

This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Season Stats