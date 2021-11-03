Publish date:
Penn State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points only twice this season.
- Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 8.1 points more than the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 58 points, 2.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 5-3-0 this year.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Nittany Lions score 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins allow (30.4).
- When Penn State records more than 30.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect 22 fewer yards per game (376.4), than the Terrapins give up per matchup (398.4).
- In games that Penn State churns out more than 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins average 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions surrender (17).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 89 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions give up (342.1).
- In games that Maryland churns out over 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year the Terrapins have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Maryland
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
17
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
376.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.1
342.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
398.4
10
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
7