The Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked pass offense will meet the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Nittany Lions are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The over/under for the contest is set at 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points only twice this season.

Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 8.1 points more than the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 58 points, 2.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 5-3-0 this year.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Nittany Lions score 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins allow (30.4).

When Penn State records more than 30.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect 22 fewer yards per game (376.4), than the Terrapins give up per matchup (398.4).

In games that Penn State churns out more than 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Terrapins average 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions surrender (17).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.

The Terrapins rack up 89 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions give up (342.1).

In games that Maryland churns out over 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Terrapins have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats