The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) are 21-point favorites when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. This game has an over/under of 64 points.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers average 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (33.3).

Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.

The Panthers collect 529.1 yards per game, 56.6 more yards than the 472.5 the Blue Devils give up per outing.

In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (11).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Duke's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Blue Devils put up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers surrender (21.9).

When Duke puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils collect 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers give up (340.1).

When Duke piles up over 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).

