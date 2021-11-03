Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Panthers average 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (33.3).
- Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.
- The Panthers collect 529.1 yards per game, 56.6 more yards than the 472.5 the Blue Devils give up per outing.
- In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (11).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This season the Blue Devils put up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers surrender (21.9).
- When Duke puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils collect 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers give up (340.1).
- When Duke piles up over 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Duke
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
21.9
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
529.1
Avg. Total Yards
452.6
340.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.5
8
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
11