Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) are 21-point favorites when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. This game has an over/under of 64 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
  • The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 62.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Pittsburgh's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Panthers average 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (33.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.
  • The Panthers collect 529.1 yards per game, 56.6 more yards than the 472.5 the Blue Devils give up per outing.
  • In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
  • Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • Duke's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This season the Blue Devils put up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers surrender (21.9).
  • When Duke puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils collect 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers give up (340.1).
  • When Duke piles up over 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

PittsburghStatsDuke

43.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.5

21.9

Avg. Points Allowed

33.3

529.1

Avg. Total Yards

452.6

340.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

472.5

8

Giveaways

15

12

Takeaways

11