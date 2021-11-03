Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-5) are an underdog by 6.5 points as they attempt to halt a three-game slide in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The over/under is 40 for this matchup.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 40 points four of seven times.
  • So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 40.
  • The two teams combine to average 34.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.7 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 3.9 more than Monday's total.
  • The 40-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 44.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Steelers rack up 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears allow per contest (24.4).
  • The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per contest.
  • When Pittsburgh churns out over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Steelers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.
  • The Bears have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).
  • Chicago is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow (345.7).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • In four home games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
  • Away from home, Chicago has just one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • This year, in four away games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Bears away games average 46.1 points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

