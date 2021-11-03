The Chicago Bears (3-5) are an underdog by 6.5 points as they attempt to halt a three-game slide in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The over/under is 40 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 40 points four of seven times.

So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 40.

The two teams combine to average 34.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.7 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 3.9 more than Monday's total.

The 40-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 44.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Steelers rack up 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears allow per contest (24.4).

The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per contest.

When Pittsburgh churns out over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Steelers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).

Chicago is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.

The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow (345.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

In four home games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Away from home, Chicago has just one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

This year, in four away games, Chicago has gone over the total once.

This season, Bears away games average 46.1 points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.