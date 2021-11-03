Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Steelers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 40 points four of seven times.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 40.
- The two teams combine to average 34.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 44.7 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 3.9 more than Monday's total.
- The 40-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 44.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Steelers rack up 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears allow per contest (24.4).
- The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per contest.
- When Pittsburgh churns out over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Steelers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Bears.
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Bears have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.
- Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).
- Chicago is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.
- The Bears rack up 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow (345.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
- In four home games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
- Away from home, Chicago has just one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- This year, in four away games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
- This season, Bears away games average 46.1 points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
Powered by Data Skrive.