MWC opponents meet when the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . San Diego State is favored by a touchdown. The point total is set at 45.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 45.5 points four of eight times.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.8 points per game, 13.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.9 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.4 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.3 points, 18.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-3-0 this year.

The Aztecs have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Aztecs average 29.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (33.9).

San Diego State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.9 points.

The Aztecs rack up 119.6 fewer yards per game (341.5), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (461.1).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (20).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 7 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors score 11.7 more points per game (29.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.5).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 17.5 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 110.7 more yards per game (415.6) than the Aztecs allow (304.9).

In games that Hawaii amasses more than 304.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

