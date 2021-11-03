A pair of the nation's strongest passing attacks square off when the No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) take college football's ninth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 18 passing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Mustangs are 5.5-point favorites. A 70.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for SMU vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

SMU's games this season have gone over 70.5 points four of seven times.

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 74.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 15.5 points more than the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Mustangs and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 70.5 over/under in this game is 8.7 points higher than the 61.8 average total in Tigers games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

SMU's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Mustangs average 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.6 points.

The Mustangs collect 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (409.8).

When SMU churns out over 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Memphis' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 32.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Mustangs give up (25.4).

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 461.5 yards per game, 53.9 more yards than the 407.6 the Mustangs give up.

Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 407.6 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats