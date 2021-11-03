The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) are 4.5-point favorites at home at Kyle Field against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature strong defenses, with the Aggies fourth in points per game allowed, and the Tigers 24th. The contest has a point total set at 49.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.9 points per game, 13.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 6.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Aggies average 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers allow (19.8).

Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.

The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per matchup (357.3).

In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Tigers score 34.9 points per game, 18.8 more than the Aggies surrender (16.1).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.

The Tigers collect 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up per matchup (329.3).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 329.3 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats