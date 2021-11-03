Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of eight games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.9 points per game, 13.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 6.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Texas A&M has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Aggies average 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers allow (19.8).
- Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.
- The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per matchup (357.3).
- In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Tigers score 34.9 points per game, 18.8 more than the Aggies surrender (16.1).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up per matchup (329.3).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 329.3 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Auburn
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
396
Avg. Total Yards
452.3
329.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.3
12
Giveaways
7
11
Takeaways
7