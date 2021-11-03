Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) are 4.5-point favorites at home at Kyle Field against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature strong defenses, with the Aggies fourth in points per game allowed, and the Tigers 24th. The contest has a point total set at 49.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 35.9 points per game, 13.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 6.9 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Texas A&M has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Texas A&M has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Aggies average 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers allow (19.8).
  • Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.
  • The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per matchup (357.3).
  • In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
  • Auburn is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Auburn's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Tigers score 34.9 points per game, 18.8 more than the Aggies surrender (16.1).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
  • The Tigers collect 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up per matchup (329.3).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 329.3 yards.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsAuburn

29.6

Avg. Points Scored

34.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.8

396

Avg. Total Yards

452.3

329.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

357.3

12

Giveaways

7

11

Takeaways

7