The Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The over/under is set at 59.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of UL Monroe's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 14.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points fewer than the 72.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bobcats games this season is 57.6, 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats put up 21.9 points per game, 15.6 fewer than the Warhawks surrender per contest (37.5).

The Bobcats collect 120 fewer yards per game (337.8), than the Warhawks allow per matchup (457.8).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Warhawks' takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas State at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Warhawks put up 13.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Warhawks rack up 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (423.9).

This year the Warhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bobcats have forced 11 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats